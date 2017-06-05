NEWS

London police name 2 of 3 attack suspects

London police said 27-year-old Khuram Shazad Butt was a British citizen born in Pakistan and Rachid Redouane had claimed both Libyan and Moroccan nationality. (London Metropolitan Police)

Police in London have named two of the three suspects in the van and knife attack near London Bridge that left seven people dead.

London police said 27-year-old Khuram Shazad Butt was a British citizen born in Pakistan and Rachid Redouane had claimed both Libyan and Moroccan nationality.

Redouane's age was not immediately known because he gave two different dates of birth.

Both men were from the Barking neighborhood of east London, where police raids began shortly after the attacks Saturday night.

Police say investigations are continuing into the identity of the third attacker.

The three suspects were shot dead by police officers within minutes after the drove a van into pedestrians on the bridge and then stormed pubs and restaurants stabbing anyone in their path.
