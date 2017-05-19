NEWS

Long Beach police release sketches in unsolved fatal shooting

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Long Beach police have released sketches of two people wanted for questioning in connection to the unsolved fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man last year.

Victor Eugene Alford died 10 days after he was shot in May 2016.

The incident happened in the area of 61st Street and Orange Avenue, and police are looking for a man and a woman to question them about the shooting.

One person of interest was described as an African-American woman in her mid-20s with a light skin tone and red hair. The second person of interest was described as an African-American man in his early- to mid-20s with his hair in dreadlocks.

Witnesses reported seeing a red Mercedes-Benz and a gray Volvo SUV with Nevada license plates fleeing the scene.

Police released sketches of the two persons of interest as well as links to surveillance videos of the two cars.

If you have any relevant information, you're urged to contact Detectives T. Hubert, S. Lasch or M. Hubbard at (562) 570-7244. You can submit anonymous tips by calling (800) 222-TIPS.
