Long Beach robbery, assault victims use buddy system to stay safe

Some of the women who were attacked and robbed by a male suspect at a Long Beach senior apartment complex said they are now using a buddy system to stay safe. (KABC)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Some of the women who were attacked and robbed by a male suspect at a Long Beach senior apartment complex said they are now using a buddy system to stay safe.

Karen Washington said her friend is one of the five elderly women targeted by the suspect.

"We are like family around here," she said. "What can they do? They can't do nothing. Like me, I'll fight back. But some of them can't walk. Some of them are in wheelchairs."

She said her friend, who is still in the hospital, was not only robbed but sexually assaulted. Several police officers were on patrol early Friday morning, circling the Carmelitos Senior Community.

They are looking for a man between the age of 25 and 30, who was caught on surveillance video in the complex.

Authorities said the victims were between 63 and 95 years old. The most recent attack happened Thursday morning in the Bixby Knolls neighborhood, a little more than two miles away from the senior complex.

Police posted fliers with the suspect's image around the community Friday.

For Washington, the emotions are building and she wonders what else she could have done.

"I'm just hurting because that was my friend. I just wish I was there to help her. I just couldn't hear her. I couldn't hear her holler, or scream, or nothing," she said. "That's what hurts me the most - I couldn't do nothing."

Authorities are urging any additional victims to come forward.
