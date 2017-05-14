LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --If your Sunday plans are at the beach, you may not want to go in the water off of Long Beach.
A shark advisory is still in effect due to continued sightings of young great white sharks swimming in the shallow waters.
The warnings are posted from Claremont Street to 72nd Place.
The latest sighting was Saturday afternoon from a helicopter.
Last weekend, about 10 to 20 great whites were spotted in the same area. Some of them are about 6 feet long.
