Long Beach shark advisory remains in effect as sightings continue

If your Sunday plans are at the beach, you may not want to go in the water off of Long Beach.

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A shark advisory is still in effect due to continued sightings of young great white sharks swimming in the shallow waters.

Great white sharks were caught on camera by two tugboats sailors who spotted the curious beasts near their boat off the coast of Long Beach.



The warnings are posted from Claremont Street to 72nd Place.

The latest sighting was Saturday afternoon from a helicopter.

Last weekend, about 10 to 20 great whites were spotted in the same area. Some of them are about 6 feet long.

