EMBED >More News Videos Great white sharks were caught on camera by two tugboats sailors who spotted the curious beasts near their boat off the coast of Long Beach.

5 great white sharks were spotted right off the coast of Long Beach https://t.co/MRVPUuvGm0 pic.twitter.com/h8NsXNB5Oz — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) May 11, 2017

If your Sunday plans are at the beach, you may not want to go in the water off of Long Beach. shark advisory is still in effect due to continued sightings of young great white sharks swimming in the shallow waters.The warnings are posted from Claremont Street to 72nd Place.The latest sighting was Saturday afternoon from a helicopter.Last weekend, about 10 to 20 great whites were spotted in the same area. Some of them are about 6 feet long.