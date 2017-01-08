NEWS

Looming storm brings fears about LA River safety
EMBED </>More News Videos

One person was rescued from the Los Angeles River on Sunday and fire crews are preparing for more rain coming Monday. (KABC)

By
ELYSIAN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
With heavy rains heading to Southern California, fire crews are preparing to rescue people if necessary from the Los Angeles River.

The Los Angeles Fire Department swift water rescue team already saved one person stuck in the reeds on the river in the Elysian Valley area on Sunday.

There are many homeless who camp out on islands on the river or along its banks.

RELATED: Latest weather forecasts for Southern California

Officials are warning them tonight to move out of the area of the river before the water possibly begins rising and the current grows stronger with Monday's expected rainstorm.

"The water level can rise deceptively quickly and can be a lot faster than it appears," said Eric French, with LAFD. "We want everyone to be safe with the rain tonight. Stay away from the waterways."
Related Topics:
newsrainfloodingflash floodingstormElysian ValleyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
San Ysidro border crossing reopened after protests forced closure
Suspect in U.S. Consulate Shooting Is American, Mexican Officials Say
4 Killed, at Least a Dozen Wounded In Jerusalem Truck Attack, Officials Say
Victims of Fort Lauderdale Attack Include 'Joyful' Great-Grandmother, Globe-Trotting Husband
More News
Top Stories
2017 Golden Globe winners and nominees
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
San Ysidro border crossing reopened after protests forced closure
80 detained, 2 arrested after robbery of 7-Eleven in OC
Deputies investigate shooting death of man in East Los Angeles
Fiery wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead on NB 405 Freeway in Costa Mesa
Woman says brother deliberately ignited fire at her Hyde Park home
Show More
Protests, looting over 20% gas hike in Mexico; 7 officers injured
Keurig, Anheuser-Busch team up to develop in-home booze brewer
Mother and her boyfriend charged in murder of Pa. teen
Panic ensues over reports of man w/ a gun at Culver City mall
LA family recalls chaos amid Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting
More News
Top Video
80 detained, 2 arrested after robbery of 7-Eleven in OC
Keurig, Anheuser-Busch team up to develop in-home booze brewer
Fiery wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead on NB 405 Freeway in Costa Mesa
Panic ensues over reports of man w/ a gun at Culver City mall
More Video