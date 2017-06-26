NEWS

Los Angeles city attorney talks Carl's Jr., other cases

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer appeared on Eyewitness Newsmakers, announcing $1.45 million in back pay and penalties against seven of the Carl's Junior company owned restaurants.

Feuer is demanding the company pay for repeatedly failing to pay dozens of workers at multiple Los Angeles locations the City's minimum wage.

Acting on a tip from a Carl's Jr. employee, Feuer alleges the restaurants failed to raise the minimum wage as required last year.

Feuer, who was re-elected unopposed, will be sworn in to his second term on Thursday. His job as the city's lawyer both protects consumers, prosecutes misdemeanors, and advises the City Council.

Feuer is now charged with prosecuting misdemeanor drug crimes under 2014 voter approved Prop 47. The measure was meant to encourage diversion, not prison. He says it's not working. But Feuer announced a new $6 million state grant sending mobile teams out into the community to intervene for treatment before drug users are arrested.

Feuer successfully prosecuted a case of Facebook body-shaming. He said current law penalizes the taking of embarrassing photos, but has no penalty for posting them. He's behind a new bill in Sacramento that will spell out penalties for posting such photos on social media.
