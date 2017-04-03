Los Angeles Fire Department battles huge blaze in South LA building

The Los Angeles Fire Department battled a roaring fire in South Los Angeles Monday night.Multiple units were called to the scene. The LAFD said the fire at a commercial food processing plant was at one point being fueled by a broken gas line.Aerial images showed flames spewing from the roof of the building at 4020 S. Compton Avenue as firefighters doused the blaze with several hoses.The plant is located between Thomas Jefferson High School and the Ross Snyder Recreation Center.More than 110 firefighters were called to the scene of the blaze. No injuries were reported.The LAFD has instructed crews to remain on the scene throughout the night to conduct salvage and overhaul operations and monitor for any hot spots.The LAFD's arson unit is investigating the cause of the fire.