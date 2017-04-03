  • BREAKING NEWS Firefighters battle massive blaze in South LA building - WATCH LIVE
Los Angeles Fire Department fighting huge blaze in South LA building

Firefighters were battling a massive blaze at a commercial building in South Los Angeles. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Fire Department is battling a roaring fire in South Los Angeles.

Multiple units have been called to the scene of a large fire in a commercial building. The LAFD says the fire at a commercial food processing plant is being fueled by a broken gas line.

Aerial images show flames spewing from the roof of the building at 4020 S. Compton Avenue as firefighters douse the blaze with several hoses.

The plant is located between Thomas Jefferson High School and the Ross Snyder Recreation Center.

More than 110 firefighters are on the scene of the blaze. No injuries have been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.
