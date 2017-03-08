Los Angeles primary election results

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --See the latest results from the 2017 Los Angeles primary elections, including outcomes for several hotly debated ballot measures.
Current L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti declared a landslide re-election victory, easily trouncing 10 rivals. The 46-year-old Democrat won approximately 81 percent of about 250,000 votes cast in Tuesday's election. Mitchell Jack Schwartz was a very distant second with 8 percent.
As for the city's ballot measures, the fiercely contested proposal known as Measure S, intended to restrict larger real estate projects, was defeated with nearly 69 percent opposed. The measure was intended to restrict taller, denser development in the city.
Another city ballot measure which would give the mayor and L.A. City Council new powers to regulate marijuana as its recreational form becomes legal next year, had the support of 79 percent of voters. Measure M would also set different tax rates for different forms of pot.
Measure H, an L.A. County measure that asked for a quarter-cent sales tax increase to pay for homeless services, got 67.4 percent support from about 550,000 votes. That was barely above the two-thirds threshold needed for passage, but there still are an unknown number of mail-in and provisional ballots left to count.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.