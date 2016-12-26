NEWS

Louisiana mother arrested after leaving newborn in trashcan
Woman arrested for leaving newborn at Walmart linked to hot car death of toddler in 2009

NEW ROADS, La. --
Officials have identified and arrested a woman who allegedly gave birth and left an infant in a trash can at a Walmart in New Roads, Louisiana.

According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, Kyandrea Thomas was arrested by New Roads Police Department officers shortly after noon on Dec. 24 and charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Thomas was also arrested in 2009 on a negligent homicide charge after leaving a young child in a hot car.

Officials believe Thomas gave birth to the baby in the store and proceeded to throw the infant in the trash. She later checked herself into Lane Regional Medical Center, where she was later discharged and taken into custody immediately.

According to police, the infant may have been found by a Walmart employee.

Chief Deputy Joe Gannon with the Pointe Coupee Parish Coroner's Office said the baby was approximately four to six hours old when found. The baby was unresponsive at first, but medical personnel was able to stabilize the baby at the hospital. Officials are temporarily calling the baby girl Olivia.

The baby was initially taken to the local Pointe Coupee General Hospital for treatment and was then transferred to Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge via Air Med flight.

According to EMS, the baby was in stable condition.

