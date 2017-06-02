DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Family and friends gathered Friday morning to support a local man who was detained by ICE while dropping his kids off at school earlier this year.
Romulo Avelica's case has gotten national attention after the video of the 48-year-old getting detained went viral.
ICE officials picked up Avelica on Feb. 28 as he dropped his daughters off at school in Highland Park.
His 13-year-old daughter, Fatima Avelica, recorded the whole incident on her phone.
His supporters want the court to vacate a minor decades-old conviction and release him. A court hearing on post-conviction relief was scheduled for later Friday.
Avelica has been held at a detention facility outside of Los Angeles since his detainment.