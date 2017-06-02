  • BREAKING NEWS Kathy Griffin discusses "true motivation" for Trump - WATCH LIVE
Loved ones support dad detained by ICE while dropping off kids at school

Romulo Avelica-Gonzalez was taken into custody by ICE agents while dropping his children off at school in Highland Park on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. (KABC)

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Family and friends gathered Friday morning to support a local man who was detained by ICE while dropping his kids off at school earlier this year.

Romulo Avelica's case has gotten national attention after the video of the 48-year-old getting detained went viral.

ICE officials picked up Avelica on Feb. 28 as he dropped his daughters off at school in Highland Park.

While being dropped off at school with her sisters, 13-year-old Fatima Avelica recorded her undocumented father being picked up by agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.


His 13-year-old daughter, Fatima Avelica, recorded the whole incident on her phone.

MORE: Mayor Garcetti speaks out about ICE arrest of Highland Park father

His supporters want the court to vacate a minor decades-old conviction and release him. A court hearing on post-conviction relief was scheduled for later Friday.

Avelica has been held at a detention facility outside of Los Angeles since his detainment.
