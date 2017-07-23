Lucerne Valley brush fire burns 100 acres, forces evacuations

#highfire-[Update] 100 acres Mandatory evacuations E/of High Rd/East Bueno Rd, S Sutter, N Santa Rosa Rd @SBCOUNTYFIRE @SanBernardinoNF pic.twitter.com/PEcEtOR7ow — CAL FIRE BDU (@CALFIREBDU) July 24, 2017

Firefighters and water-dropping helicopters were getting a good handle on a brush fire in Lucerne Valley.

A fast-moving fire burned 100 acres of brush and is forcing evacuations in Lucerne Valley.Evacuations were in place for residents in the area southeast of Highway 18 and High Road and north of Emerald Street.Named the High Fire, it was first reported around 4 p.m. It was first estimated at 5-10 acres, but the estimates rapidly grew to 30 then 45 and then 55 and then 100 acres by 7 p.m.Highway 18 was closed from Joshua Road to Willow Wells Avenue, Caltrans said.