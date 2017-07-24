Lucerne Valley brush fire burns 100 acres

#highfire-[Update] 100 acres Mandatory evacuations E/of High Rd/East Bueno Rd, S Sutter, N Santa Rosa Rd @SBCOUNTYFIRE @SanBernardinoNF pic.twitter.com/PEcEtOR7ow — CAL FIRE BDU (@CALFIREBDU) July 24, 2017

Firefighters and water-dropping helicopters were getting a good handle on a brush fire in Lucerne Valley.

A fast-moving fire burned 100 acres of brush and forced evacuations in Lucerne Valley.Evacuations were in place for residents in the area southeast of Highway 18 and High Road and north of Emerald Street. The orders were then lifted at about 10 p.m., according to San Bernardino County Fire Department officials.Named the High Fire, it was first reported around 4 p.m. It was first estimated at 5-10 acres, but the estimates rapidly grew to 30 then 45 and then 55 and then 100 acres by 7 p.m. The brush fire was at 20 percent containment as of Sunday night.Highway 18 was closed from Joshua Road to Willow Wells Avenue, Caltrans officials said, and reopened by Monday morning.The cause of the brush fire was under investigation.