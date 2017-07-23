NEWS

Lucerne Valley brush fire burns 55 acres, forces evacuations

By ABC7.com staff
LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif.
A fast-moving fire burned 55 acres of brush and is forcing evacuations in Lucerne Valley.

Evacuations were in place for residents in the area southeast of Highway 18 and High Road and north of Emerald Street.


Named the High Fire, it was first reported around 4 p.m. It was first estimated at 5-10 acres, but the estimates rapidly grew to 30 then 45 and then 55 acres by 5:30 p.m

Highway 18 was closed from Joshua Road to Willow Wells Avenue, Caltrans said.

DEVELOPING: We will provide more information as details become available.
