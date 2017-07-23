Lucerne Valley brush fire burns 55 acres, forces evacuations

#highfire-55+ acres still advancing rapidly, Evacations in progress for east of High Rd/north of Emerald St. @SBCOUNTYFIRE @SanBernardinoNF — CAL FIRE BDU (@CALFIREBDU) July 24, 2017

A fast-moving fire burned 55 acres of brush and is forcing evacuations in Lucerne Valley.Evacuations were in place for residents in the area southeast of Highway 18 and High Road and north of Emerald Street.Named the High Fire, it was first reported around 4 p.m. It was first estimated at 5-10 acres, but the estimates rapidly grew to 30 then 45 and then 55 acres by 5:30 p.mHighway 18 was closed from Joshua Road to Willow Wells Avenue, Caltrans said.