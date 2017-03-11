Lynwood shooting death sparks homicide investigation

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department homicide detectives were investigating the shooting death of a man in Lynwood Saturday night.Deputies responded to the 10900 block of Mallison Avenue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a shooting at a home at about 6:30 p.m., according to sheriff's officials.Officials said a man in his 20s was shot in the torso in a garage where he lived behind his relative's home. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died.Sheriff's officials did not release suspect information as the homicide investigation continued through the night.Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at (323)890-5500.