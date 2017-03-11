NEWS

Lynwood shooting death sparks homicide investigation

EMBED </>More News Videos

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department homicide detectives were investigating the shooting death of a man in Lynwood Saturday night. (KABC)

By
LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department homicide detectives were investigating the shooting death of a man in Lynwood Saturday night.

Deputies responded to the 10900 block of Mallison Avenue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a shooting at a home at about 6:30 p.m., according to sheriff's officials.

Officials said a man in his 20s was shot in the torso in a garage where he lived behind his relative's home. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Sheriff's officials did not release suspect information as the homicide investigation continued through the night.

Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at (323)890-5500.
Related Topics:
newsshootinghomicide investigationman shotman killedLynwoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
President Trump praises arrest of 'troubled person' at White House
Officers not seriously hurt after police cruiser crashes in Del Rey
2 killed, kids critically injured in Llano crash; SR-138 East closed
Baldwin returns to 'SNL' as Trump, Johansson spoofs Ivanka
More News
Top Stories
2 killed, kids critically injured in Llano crash; SR-138 East closed
Azusa community fights teacher layoffs after superintendent gets raise
President Trump praises arrest of 'troubled person' at White House
Family of man killed in Huntington Beach OIS taking legal action
Officers not seriously hurt after police cruiser crashes in Del Rey
TIPS: How to 'spring forward' with ease this weekend
Chicago celebrates St. Patrick's Day with river dyeing
Show More
1 found dead after rescue call at Devil's Backbone on Mt. Baldy
3-year-old girl dies after fire blamed on recharging hoverboard
Lake Los Angeles attic fire leaves child in critical condition
Mercedes-AMG marks its 50th anniversary
US Attorney Bharara is fired after rejecting request to step down
More News
Top Video
President Trump praises arrest of 'troubled person' at White House
Azusa community fights teacher layoffs after superintendent gets raise
Family of man killed in Huntington Beach OIS taking legal action
1 found dead after rescue call at Devil's Backbone on Mt. Baldy
More Video