Machete-wielding man smashes out 30 car windows in Koreatown

A man went on a rampage Monday evening, smashing car windows with a machete in Koreatown and officers caught him in the act, according to officials.Los Angeles police said the suspect was targeting vehicles along Third Street at about 9:20 p.m.Officers said they were able to catch the man in the act and take him into custody.In all, more than 30 vehicles had their windows smashed, according to police.Authorities said the suspect exhibited signs of possible drug use. He was booked for felony vandalism.