NEWS

Machete-wielding, allegedly drunk one-armed clown arrested in Maine

This Tuesday, July 25, 2017 patrol car dashboard camera image released by the Maine State Police shows a man strolling down a street in Hollis, Maine. (Maine State Police via AP)

HOLLIS, Maine --
A man is accused of drunkenly strolling down a Maine road wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a clown mask and brandishing a machete taped to where his arm had been amputated.

Maine State Police say 31-year-old Corey Berry, of Hollis, was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal threatening. He was released after posting $200 bail.

Police say Berry was first spotted in Hollis but then fled into the woods. He was taken into custody after re-emerging in Waterboro. Police say Berry was intoxicated but cooperative. He told officers that he was copying previous clown sightings as a prank.

A phone number for Berry couldn't be found Wednesday. It wasn't known if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldclownsarrestOhio
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
At least 1 dead, several hurt in Ohio State Fair ride malfunction
Deputies chase stolen-car suspects from Compton to Anaheim
1 critical, several injured after report of incident on ride at Ohio State Fair
Felony charges filed against teen accused of livestreaming deadly crash
More News
Top Stories
Deputies chase stolen-car suspects from Compton to Anaheim
Brush fire erupts in foothills above Burbank; evacuation order issued
1 killed in shooting, car crash in City of Industry
Michael Jackson estate owes Quincy Jones $9.4M, jury finds
Driver, 18, who livestreamed deadly crash pleads not guilty
Herbicide reportedly found in Ben & Jerry's ice creams
VIDEO: 3 inmates documented 2016 OC jail escape
Prince William and Duchess Kate are hiring
Show More
LA transgender Army reservist says military empowered him
NYPD detective's wife gives birth to his baby 2 years after his death
Senate rejects proposal to repeal Obamacare
Oxnard City Council approves 'safe city' status
Pew poll: A quarter of blacks have been harassed online
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos