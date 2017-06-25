A preliminary-magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck near Banning on Sunday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.Measured at a depth of 8 miles, the quake occurred at 6:53 a.m. and was centered 7 miles northeast of Beaumont, according to the USGS.There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.ABC7 viewers reported feeling the temblor in Lake Elsinore, Cherry Valley, Murrieta and Palm Springs.On Twitter, Louie Alcantara said the earthquake "lasted 3 to 5 seconds" in Menifee.