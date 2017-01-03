NEWS

Magnitude 7.2 quake hits near Fiji; tsunami alert issued

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Nadi, Fiji, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, according to the USGS. (USGS)

NADI, Fiji (KABC) --
Authorities say a magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit near the Fiji Islands, causing a tsunami warning for parts of the Pacific Ocean.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake hit a part of the ocean about 227 kilometers southwest of Nadi. The agency says the quake is 10 kilometers deep.

The agency says a tsunami warning has been issued for parts of the Pacific located within 300 kilometers of the quake. But no such warning has been issued for the Hawaiian Islands.

A 2004 quake and tsunami killed a total of 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Aceh, Indonesia.
