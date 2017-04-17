NEWS

'Major' gas leak reported at USC's main campus

Emergency officials gather at the scene of a gas leak on the USC campus on Monday, April 18, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A major gas leak at the University of Southern California prompted a partial closure of the school Monday morning as fire officials worked to fix the problem.

The gas leak was reported at about 7:30 a.m. at the main campus in the area of McClintock Avenue, between Childs and Downey ways. Gate 6 was closed to vehicles and pedestrians until further notice.

Chris Gilbride, a spokesperson for Southern California Gas Company, said an excavation damaged a two-inch plastic natural gas service line, which resulted in the leak.

Gilbride said the leak was under control shortly before 9 a.m. but repairs continued.

USC officials urged the public to stay away from the area.
Related Topics:
newsgas leakuscLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Pence declares end to 'strategic patience' on N. Korea
Hunt expanded for suspect in Facebook video killing
Trump says North Korea has 'gotta behave'
Slain jogger's hands held DNA that led to suspect's arrest
More News
Top Stories
North Park Elementary resumes classes week after deadly shooting
Hunt expanded for suspect in Facebook video killing
At least 2 injured in apparent shooting in Lincoln Heights
Brawl at Hesperia Walmart captured on video
High school sweethearts marry 64 years later
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
Reward offered in fatal car shooting of mother in Sylmar
Show More
Prince Harry shares emotional struggles after Princess Diana's death
Gorgeous photos celebrate grandparent-grandchild bond
Easter Bunny helicopters in to Van Nuys
Burglary suspects use truck to break into El Segundo bank
Here are some of SoCal's best dessert spots
More News
Photos
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
More Photos