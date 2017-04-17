'Major' gas leak reported at USC's main campus

A major gas leak at the University of Southern California prompted a partial closure of the school Monday morning as fire officials worked to fix the problem.The gas leak was reported at about 7:30 a.m. at the main campus in the area of McClintock Avenue, between Childs and Downey ways. Gate 6 was closed to vehicles and pedestrians until further notice.Chris Gilbride, a spokesperson for Southern California Gas Company, said an excavation damaged a two-inch plastic natural gas service line, which resulted in the leak.Gilbride said the leak was under control shortly before 9 a.m. but repairs continued.USC officials urged the public to stay away from the area.