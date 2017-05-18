Multiple agencies pulling into Arroyo Park; expecting update from deputies in search for missing South Pasadena boy. #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/IQs9Qp296a — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) May 18, 2017

About 80 sheriff's deputies and police officers are expected to conduct a search operation Thursday morning at South Pasadena's Arroyo Park amid an ongoing investigation into a 5-year-old boy's disappearance.Aramazd Andressian Jr.'s mother reported him missing on April 22 after her estranged husband failed to drop him off at a pre-arranged meeting place.Later that day, Aramazd Andressian Sr. was found unconscious near his car at the park. He could not account for the whereabouts of his son.Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators and South Pasadena police will use search dogs to search the park for evidence on Thursday, according to a news release.