Authorities say the man killed when a thrill ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair is an 18-year-old from Columbus.The State Highway Patrol says seven others were injured Wednesday when the Fire Ball ride malfunctioned and sent riders flying into the air.The patrol identified the man who was killed as Tyler Jarrell of Columbus. The others injured range in age from 14 to 42.A 14 year-old male whose name is being withheld at the request of the familyThe fair is open again Thursday, but all of its amusement rides remain closed.Gov. John Kasich says all the rides will be closed until they are inspected and deemed safe.A video shows the ride's large arm in motion above its platform when a crashing sound is heard and a four-passenger carriage on the arm breaks apart. Riders can be seen flying into the air.