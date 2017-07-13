NEWS

Man accused of attempted sex assault of 93-year-old North Hills woman

EMBED </>More Videos

A 45-year old man has been arrested, accused of trying to sexually assault an elderly woman, and police fear there may be more victims out there. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 45-year-old man has been arrested, accused of trying to sexually assault a 93-year-old woman in North Hills. Police fear there may be more victims out there.

Los Angeles police announced the arrest of Ted Noriega on Thursday. He is now facing two felony counts of kidnapping and sexual assault.

Police said he approached the woman in front of her residence while she was sitting in a chair reading in the 9900 block of Woodley Avenue in North Hills.

"Noriega physically lifted the victim from her chair and forced her inside her residence. He then attempted to commit a sexual assault on the victim but was interrupted by a member of the victim's family," said LAPD Capt. Bryan Lium.

The woman said her daughter, who lives in Sacramento, happened to be visiting and scared the man off.

Investigators said witnesses in the neighborhood pointed them to Noriega. He was arrested on July 8.

He was being held on $2 million bail pending a July 19 court appearance.

Authorities believe there may be more possible victims. If you have any relevant information, you're urged to call the LAPD's Devonshire Division at 818-832-0609.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsarrestsex assaultsex crimelapdNorth HillsLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
City of Industry janitor arrested on suspicion of molesting female students
In closed-door speech, Jeff Sessions tells right-wing group religion is under attack
Senate GOP releases revised health care bill as hunt for support goes on
Person of interest in case of 4 missing Pennsylvania men confesses to murders, attorney says
Lawyer says client made confession in PA missing men case
More News
Top Stories
1 in custody for starting Newhall Pass fire
Lawyer says client made confession in PA missing men case
Couple use kids to steal Red Bull from La Mirada ampm
CA's recycling rate takes hit due to recycling center closures
Alleged gang members arrested amid rash of SoCal home burglaries
Airbnb host who canceled reservation over race fined $5,000
Woman, 34, seriously injured in violent South LA hit-run
Show More
Underage DUI driver strikes pedestrians in Santa Ana
Two years later: A look back at the Sandra Bland case
Honda Accord, Civic ranked top cars stolen in U.S.
Mother killed, several injured in Winnetka multi-car DUI crash
Maria Menounos opens up about brain tumor battle
More News
Top Video
CA's recycling rate takes hit due to recycling center closures
Underage DUI driver strikes pedestrians in Santa Ana
Alleged gang members arrested amid rash of SoCal home burglaries
Woman, 34, seriously injured in violent South LA hit-run
More Video