Man arrested for alleged sexual relationship with 13-year-old Fullerton girl

Vincent Conti, 26, accused of having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl from Fullerton that he had met online. (Fullerton Police Department)

By ABC7.com staff
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) --
A 26-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old Fullerton girl he had met online.

Fullerton police said they learned on March 30 that North Hollywood resident Vincent John Conti may have been soliciting a sexual relationship with the young teen using "an undisclosed, but commonly used," social media site.

After a two-month investigation, detectives confirmed the relationship had happened and arranged to have Conti meet the victim on Saturday at a prearranged location.

When Conti arrived to meet to the victim, he was confronted by police and he fled on foot. After a short chase, Conti was arrested in a nearby flood control channel without further incident.

Detectives believe that there may be other underage victims that have had sexual relationships with Conti and encourage those victims to come forward.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Fullerton Police Detective L. Garcia at (714) 738-6358 or Sergeant J. Ema at (714) 738-6580. Those wishing to provide information anonymously can do so by calling Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.
