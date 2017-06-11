NEWS

Man armed with knife barricaded in South El Monte home

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials and SWAT officers were in a standoff with a man armed with a knife at a South El Monte home on Sunday.

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) --
Los Angeles County sheriff's officials and SWAT officers were in a standoff with a man armed with a knife at a South El Monte home on Sunday.

Authorities said a man in his 50s was barricaded inside his father's home in the 9600 block of El Poche St, where the suspect threatened to choke and stab his girlfriend or wife.

Sheriff's officials said the woman was able to run out of the house, leaving the suspect inside with no hostages.

The suspect made threats to kill himself and set the house on fire.

SWAT officers and sheriff's deputies surrounded the home as the standoff continued.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsbarricadestandoffswatSouth El MonteLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Video shows rescue of rape victim chained in container
US military carries out first offensive airstrike in Somalia under Trump's new authorities
Man with hockey mask, several weapons arrested in Hollywood
Donald Trump Jr. appears to contradict father's account of private Comey meeting
More News
Top Stories
LA Pride's Resist March draws about 30K people to WeHo
'Bachelor in Paradise' production suspended for alleged misconduct
Man with hockey mask, several weapons arrested in Hollywood
Winning $447.8M Powerball ticket purchased in Sun City
Azusa man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, beating girlfriend
Adam West, known as TV's "Batman," dies at 88
2 killed in crash on 210 Freeway in Glendora
Show More
Protests, counter-protests held over Shariah law in San Bernardino
16K marijuana plants seized in illegal grow at Upland warehouse
'Cars 3' stars make pit stop in Anaheim for movie world premiere
PHOTOS: Country music's biggest stars take the stage at the 2017 CMA Fest
14-year-old girl struck, killed by train in Santa Fe Springs
More News
Top Video
LA Pride's Resist March draws about 30K people to WeHo
Man with hockey mask, several weapons arrested in Hollywood
Eye on L.A.'s Essential Summer Guide of 2017
Adam West, known as TV's "Batman," dies at 88
More Video