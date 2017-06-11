Man armed with knife barricaded in South El Monte home

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials and SWAT officers were in a standoff with a man armed with a knife at a South El Monte home on Sunday.Authorities said a man in his 50s was barricaded inside his father's home in the 9600 block of El Poche St, where the suspect threatened to choke and stab his girlfriend or wife.Sheriff's officials said the woman was able to run out of the house, leaving the suspect inside with no hostages.The suspect made threats to kill himself and set the house on fire.SWAT officers and sheriff's deputies surrounded the home as the standoff continued.