  • BREAKING NEWS Helicopter crew rescues horse stuck 300 feet down ravine in Angelus Oaks - WATCH LIVE
NEWS

Man arrested on suspicion of killing woman in car, man at park in El Monte

Authorities investigated the shooting death of a woman found in a car along the I-10 shoulder on April 11, 2017. (KABC)

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities from multiple agencies identified and arrested a man suspect of killing a woman along the eastbound 10 Freeway and a man at a park in El Monte last month.

Around 4 a.m. on April 11, a woman was found dead inside of a car along the shoulder of the freeway near the Peck Road exit. The driver was identified as Christine Ramos, 36, of Rialto, who had died of a gunshot wound to the head.

On April 15, El Monte police responded to a shooting at Baldwin Mini Park in the 3700 block of Baldwin Avenue. A man was shot in the back and rushed to a local hospital. The victim, identified as Alejandro Miranda, 35, succumbed to his injuries 11 days later, police said.

Authorities said in the afternoon on the same day he was shot, San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a man showing a gun at a home. When they arrived, the suspect fled the scene in a silver mini-van, prompting a chase.

The suspect, Jorge Rosales, 44, of Hemet, was eventually stopped and taken into custody. He was booked on charges stemming from the chase and illegal possession of a gun.

As authorities investigated Rosales, they eventually connected him to the two murders in El Monte. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office then issued an arrest warrant for Rosales on Monday.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

He is being held on more than $6 million bail and remains at the San Bernardino County Jail. He will eventually be transferred to Los Angeles County jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with more information on the incidents was urged to call the Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
Related Topics:
newsshootingman killedwoman killedpolice chasearrestdouble murderfreewayEl MonteLos Angeles CountySan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Woman found dead inside car on side of I-10 in El Monte
NEWS
Rescue crews help horse stuck 300 feet down ravine in Angelus Oaks
Effort to clean up ocean plastic to begin in the next 12 months
US signs declaration on climate change despite Trump's past statements
WV rules hate crime law does not cover anti-gay assaults
Democrats cry foul over Comey firing after previously calling for him to resign
More News
Top Stories
Monrovia mother's emotional plea: Help find my son's killer
Long Beach shark sightings have beachgoers on edge
Rescue crews help horse stuck 300 feet down ravine in Angelus Oaks
'La La Land in Concert' coming to Hollywood Bowl
Woman sits on ledge of building in Sherman Oaks, prompts road closures
Shaq for sheriff? Laker legend looking at a run
Man fatally shot while sitting in his car on street in Rialto
Show More
IOC tours Coliseum, Staples Center for potential 2024 Olympic venues
Large sinkhole shuts down Santa Clarita road
Convicted felon arrested on child porn, firearm charges in Redlands
Lockdown lifted at Summit High in Fontana after unverified tip
Woman hit, killed by 2 cars in OC ID'd 27 years later
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos