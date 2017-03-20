Man arrested on suspicion of killing girlfriend in Thermal

An Indio man was arrested on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend after authorities found her dead body and mobile home on fire in Thermal.Riverside County sheriff's deputies received reports of arson in the 83500 block of Avenue 60 in Thermal around 11:40 a.m. Saturday.When deputies arrived, they found a mobile home up in flames. The occupants of the home were not found and authorities interviewed witnesses who said a domestic violence incident happened between the female resident and her boyfriend before the fire.Around 12:45 p.m., deputies detained the woman's boyfriend, identified as Christian Pacheco, 22, of Indio, in the 51700 block of Calle Torres Orduno in Coachella.As the investigation went on, the woman's body was found around 5:20 p.m. in the 63700 block of Monroe Street. Pacheco was then arrested and booked on suspicion of murder.The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, authorities said.Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to call investigator Butvidas at the sheriff's Thermal Station (760) 836-3215 or investigator Dickey with the homicide unit at (951) 955-2777.