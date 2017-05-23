NEWS

Man boarded Honolulu-bound plane after arrest by LAX police

The man was arrested for trespassing past an airfield ramp. Since it was only a misdemeanor charge, police could not stop him from going back into the airport. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Someone on board recorded as the FBI escorted 25-year-old Anil Uskanli off of an American Airlines flight which took off from Los Angeles International Airport and landed in Honolulu last week.

Now, airport police say they arrested that same 25-year-old Turkish national hours before he boarded that very flight.

Uskanli was arrested for trespassing past an airfield ramp. Since it was only a misdemeanor charge, police could not stop him from going back into the airport.

"He had been drinking at 3 a.m. when we encountered him but he did not meet the criteria for being drunk in public," said Rob Pedregon of the LAX Police Department.

The Turkish national managed to board his Honolulu-bound flight with the help of a wheelchair he requested a few hours later.

Airport Officer Pedregon says because of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, no one is allowed to question a request of that nature.

"The last contact airport police had with the individual was on the passengers side of the curb, curbside at about 3 a.m. on Friday," said Pedregon.

The 25-year-old arrested first by airport police and then by the FBI had marijuana and a drug similar to Xanax or Valium in his system when he tried storm to the front of the plane on the Honolulu flight.

According to witnesses, the flight attendant was blocking the first-class entry with a beverage cart as passenger approached with a laptop in hand. The man walked toward the cockpit with a blanket on his head.

In Hawaii Monday, Uskanli was charged with one federal count of interfering with a flight crew.
