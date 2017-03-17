NEWS

Man charged after EMT run over by own ambulance in Bronx

Diana Rocco reporting

MORRIS PARK, Bronx --
A man has been charged after an ambulance stolen in the Bronx was used to run over an EMT, killing her.

Jose Gonzalez, 25, of the Bronx, was charged with murder, grand larceny and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

Gonzalez being escorted from the precinct:

Raw video of Jose Gonzalez being escorted by police


According to the New York City Police Department, he is an emotionally disturbed person and he has a criminal history.

As he was escorted by police from the 43rd Precinct early Friday morning, Gonzalez muttered to himself with EMTs silently watching him put into a waiting police cruiser.

"I'm innocent. I didn't do nothing. I'm innocent," Gonzalez said as he walked by.

Around 7 p.m. Thursday at White Plains Road and Watson Avenue in the Morris Park area, an ambulance on White Plains Road was flagged down by a pedestrian.

Police said the EMT, Yadira Arroyo, 44, who was behind the wheel, got out of the ambulance along with her partner. Then, the suspect apparently got into the driver's seat and started to drive away. The two EMTs tried to stop him, police said.

The suspect put the ambulance in reverse, knocking Arroyo to the ground, then drove over her, police said. He kept going backwards, hitting two occupied cars, a 2014 Honda Pilot and a 2007 Toyota Camry. No one in the cars was hurt.

EMBED More News Videos

Video taken by @therealswavyjay


He hit a parked, unoccupied 1997 Lincoln Town car, then dragged Arroyo into the middle of the intersection, police said. The ambulance turned left onto eastbound Watson Avenue and struck a 2007 Infiniti G35 and a 2000 Kia Sportage, both parked, before coming to a stop.

The NYPD said that Gonzalez tried to flee on foot, but he was taken into custody by an MTA police officer who was on patrol.

Arroyo was a mother of five and a 14-year veteran of the FDNY.


Arroyo's partner had neck and shoulder injuries. Arroyo was taken to Jacobi hospital in critical condition, where she later died from her injuries.

The investigation is continuing.
