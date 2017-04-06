NEWS

Man charged in hit-and-run death of LA 5 year old pleads not guilty

A 19-year-old man is facing charges in the death of a 5-year-old Los Angeles boy after a hit-and-run in mid-March. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 19-year-old man is facing charges in the death of a 5-year-old Los Angeles boy after a hit-and-run in mid-March.

Homer Watford, of Los Angeles, was charged Thursday with one felony count of hit-and-run driving and one count of driving when privilege suspended or revoked after a prior offense. Watford pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors said Watford ran over the boy on March 14 and continued driving. The next day, Watford turned himself in to police.

If convicted on all charges, Watford faces a maximum sentence of more than four years in state prison. His bail has been set at $50,000.

The case is still under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.
