A man suspected of killing an 11-year-old girl in a hit-and-run crash was charged with murder and gross vehicular manslaughter Tuesday.The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office charged Eduardo Medrano Jr., 25, with murder, hit-and-run resulting in death and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.Medrano turned himself in Friday night , authorities said, after he was identified by multiple witnesses and seen fleeing from the scene of a fatal crash on July 18.Shortly after midnight that day, two cars crashed at 20th Street East and Lancaster Boulevard. The 11-year-old girl was a passenger in one of the cars and seriously injured in the crash. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but died Thursday morning.Preliminary investigations suggest that the girl, identified as Emily Tovar Echeverria , was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car that authorities believe was a Scion.Authorities believe Medrano caused the crash by running a red light at the intersection in a Volkswagen.Emily, who had been on life support until Thursday, will be donating her organs to help other children, according to a GoFundMe page set up for her. She was also an honor roll student at Tierra Bonita Elementary School.The page said her mother is a single mother who would need help to pay for her funeral. Anyone who would like to donate may do so by clicking here Medrano remains in jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.