LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A man suspected of killing an 8-year-old Pomona boy in a drive-by shooting was charged with murder Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
Sengchan Houl, 35, was charged with six felony counts. He was charged with one count of murder, one count of shooting from a motor vehicle and four counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling.
The charges include a special circumstance allegation that the murder was done intentionally by means of firing a gun from a car at another person outside of the car in order to kill them. The complaint against Houl also states he personally and intentionally fired the gun.
Jonah Hwang was killed while eating dinner with his family and their friends at a home in the 1100 block of 11th Street on Feb. 20. Authorities believe Houl opened fire on the home on Jan. 27, when Jonah was killed, March 7 and March 25.
It remains unclear why Houl targeted the home. After a month-long investigation, he was arrested for Hwang's murder on Sunday.
During his court hearing Tuesday, he was ordered to be held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court again on April 26.
If convicted on all charges, Houl faces the death penalty or life in state prison without the possibility of parole. A decision to pursue the death penalty will be determined at a later date.