Man charged with sexually assaulting 6-year-old girl in Panorama City

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl at a shopping center in Panorama City.Jorge Enrique Lopez-Maza is accused of assaulting the girl behind some recycling bins in a parking lot on Friday.According to Los Angeles police, the girl was lost in the shopping center when Lopez-Maza approached her, gained her trust, then lured her to an isolated area of the parking lot.Lopez-Maza is being held on $1 million bail.Police from the Los Angeles Police Department's Mission Division are now looking for any other victims who may have had contact with the suspect, who is from Los Angeles. Lopez-Maza also goes by the alias "Julio Ramirez-Sarmiento."Anyone with information about additional victims of Lopez-Maza is asked to call the LAPD's Detective Support and Vice Division Threat Management Unit at 213-996-1375. Ask for Detective Madero.