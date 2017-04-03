NEWS

Man convicted of assault in 2014 chase that left LAPD officer dead

Police said Mynor Enrique Varela, seen on the right in a Facebook photo, rammed the patrol car of LAPD Officer Roberto Sanchez (pictured left), killing him on May 3, 2014.

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A man who authorities said intentionally rammed his SUV into a Los Angeles police officer's patrol cruiser, killing the officer, was convicted on Monday of assault and fleeing the scene of a crash.

Mynor Varela, 23, also faced charges of murder and vehicular manslaughter, but a mistrial was declared on those counts.

Officials said Varela intentionally crashed his SUV into the patrol cruiser of Los Angeles officer Roberto Sanchez to help his friend escape a high-speed chase in Harbor City on May 3, 2014.

Investigators said the LAPD was chasing a Chevrolet Camaro when the sports car made a U-turn. When the officers attempted to follow the Camaro and also make a U-turn, police said Varela, driving a Chevrolet Tahoe, slammed into the patrol car.

Sanchez was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His partner, Richard Medina, suffered a broken jaw among other injuries.

MORE: Funeral held for fallen LAPD Officer Roberto Sanchez

Varela was scheduled to be back in court on April 25. He was being held without bail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
