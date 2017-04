Man convicted of assault in 2014 chase that left LAPD officer dead

A man who authorities said intentionally rammed his SUV into a Los Angeles police officer's patrol cruiser, killing the officer, was convicted on Monday of assault and fleeing the scene of a crash.Mynor Varela, 23, also faced charges of murder and vehicular manslaughter, but a mistrial was declared on those counts.Officials said Varela intentionally crashed his SUV into the patrol cruiser of Los Angeles officer Roberto Sanchez to help his friend escape a high-speed chase in Harbor City on May 3, 2014 Investigators said the LAPD was chasing a Chevrolet Camaro when the sports car made a U-turn. When the officers attempted to follow the Camaro and also make a U-turn, police said Varela, driving a Chevrolet Tahoe, slammed into the patrol car.Sanchez was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His partner, Richard Medina, suffered a broken jaw among other injuries.Varela was scheduled to be back in court on April 25. He was being held without bail.