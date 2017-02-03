Man convicted of killing 4 OC women gets death penalty

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --A registered sex offender convicted of kidnapping and murdering four Orange County women was sentenced to death Friday.
Steven Dean Gordon, 48, was convicted in December of raping, kidnapping and killing Kiana Jackson, Josephine Vargas, Martha Anaya and Jarrae Estepp.
During his trial, prosecutors said the women worked as prostitutes in Santa Ana and Anaheim when Gordon and his suspected accomplice, Franc Cano, picked them up in 2014 and murdered them. Both men are registered sex offenders.
Of all the victims, only Estepp's body was found. The discovery led to multiple clues tying Gordon and Cano to the other killings.
At Gordon's sentencing hearing, six of the victims' family members read impact statements.
Cano is awaiting his own trial and prosecutors announced they will also seek the death penalty against him.