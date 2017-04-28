A male victim was shot and critically injured early Friday morning during a home invasion in Beverly Glen, authorities said.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident was reported at 3:15 a.m. in the 10300 block of Summer Holly Circle, just south Mulholland Drive.Officers responded to the house, where a male had been shot in the abdomen with a shotgun, an LAPD spokesperson said. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.A female was also at home at the time of the break-in, investigators said. She was not injured.The male suspects were at large after the shooting.