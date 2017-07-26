NEWS

Man denies raping 11-year-old, says she might have raped him

(Photo/Shutterstock)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. --
Prosecutors say a 38-year-old Massachusetts man charged with impregnating an 11-year-old girl denies raping the girl, and instead suggested that she might have become pregnant by having sex with him as he slept.

The Republican newspaper reports that Justin Armstrong, of Springfield, was held on $50,000 bail after pleading not guilty Monday to forcible child rape.

His lawyer said he denies the allegations, is cooperating with investigators and voluntarily submitted a DNA sample for testing.

Prosecutors said Armstrong initially told police the girl said she had been abused by a relative. But when he heard she was pregnant, they said Armstrong raised the possibility that she raped him while he slept.

The pregnancy was terminated. Results of DNA testing performed on the fetal tissue are pending.

___

Information from: The Springfield (Mass.) Republican, http://www.masslive.com/news/

(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
