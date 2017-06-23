NEWS

Man dies after being shot, clipping side of a home with car in La Mirada

Authorities investigate the scene of a car crash and shooting that left one person critically injured in La Mirada on Friday, June 23, 2017. (KABC)

LA MIRADA, Calif. (KABC) --
A man died at a hospital after being shot and crashing their car into the side of a home in La Mirada Friday afternoon.

Authorities said the incident happened in the 14100 block of Mansa Drive around 8:20 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound inside the crashed vehicle. It was unclear how many other people may have been in the car.

It was also unclear what led to the shooting.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but he later succumbed to his injuries, authorities said.

The investigation was ongoing. No further information was immediately available.
