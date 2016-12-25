NEWS

Man dies in custody of San Bernardino sheriff's dept.

TRONA, Calif. --
A man arrested by the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department died after authorities say he was hobbled and put in the back seat of a patrol car.

The sheriff's department said Sunday that they responded to a call of an unwanted man in the remote community of Trona Friday afternoon.

The sheriff's department says an arriving deputy believed the man was under the influence and tried to arrest him. That's when they say he became combative.

The man eventually was hobbled and placed in the back of a patrol car.

The sheriff's department says the man experienced a medical emergency and stopped breathing. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The man was identified as 35-year-old Jonathan Barrio of Trona.

The Kern County coroner's office will determine the cause of death.
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
