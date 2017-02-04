NEWS

Man dies in front of families at Norwalk Chuck E. Cheese's

A man witnesses say had blood on his hands and appeared to be hurt collapsed at a Norwalk Chuck E. Cheese's in front of dozens of families Saturday night. (KABC)

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) --
A man witnesses say had blood on his hands and appeared to be hurt collapsed at a Norwalk Chuck E. Cheese's in front of dozens of families Saturday night.

Authorities did not release information on what may have caused the man's death. Witnesses said the man ran into the restaurant, located in the 10900 block of Firestone Boulevard, and then went into the bathroom.

Customers said they noticed the man had several scrapes on his body and blood on his hands. Police were then called and they brought the man outside.

Another witness told Eyewitness News that there were at least 300 people in the restaurant. He said the man then collapsed and paramedics tried to revive him.

"I saw the cops bringing him out...he was bleeding, I think from the right side of his leg. An individual said he got shot," one witness said.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital. Authorities did not release further information.

Families that were inside the restaurant when the situation occurred were held there for a few hours while police collected evidence and witness statements. They were released shortly before 11 p.m.

The investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with more information was urged to call the L.A. County Sheriff's Department homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
