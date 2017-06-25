NEWS

Man fatally shoots mother before killing himself at San Gabriel home, authorities say

Police are seen outside an apartment building in San Gabriel after two people were found dead Saturday, June 25, 2017. (RMG News)

By ABC7.com staff
SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (KABC) --
A 49-year-old man and shot and killed his mother Saturday evening at a home in San Gabriel before fatally turning the weapon on himself, authorities said.

San Gabriel police officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. to a report of shots fired at an apartment in the 1300 block of Stevens Avenue, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, the officers found a man who had opened fire on his mother and then shot himself, the news release said. Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the deceased were not immediately disclosed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newshomicidehomicide investigationwoman killedmurderlos angeles county sheriff's departmentSan GabrielLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
2 key GOP senators express doubts about Senate health care bill
Senate health bill has 'at best, a 50-50 chance:' Schumer
Magnitude 3.5 earthquake rattles Banning area
VIDEO: Crowd catches teen falling from park ride
More News
Top Stories
LAPD cadets graduate amid cloud over program
Magnitude 3.5 earthquake rattles Banning area
Trump: 'I think we are going to get there' on health care
VIDEO: Crowd catches teen falling from park ride
Former pitcher Barry Zito launching musical career
Fists fly in Reseda road rage incident
Miry's List helping refugee families in SoCal
Show More
5 hospitalized after 3-car crash in Jefferson Park
NB 101 back open in Valley Village after hourslong closure
VIDEO: Playful humpback whale breaches close to boat
Man in wheelchair fatally struck by train in Pico Rivera
Woman discovers she's been a US citizen most of her life
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos