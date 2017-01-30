NEWS

Man fatally shot by Santa Ana police after foot chase, authorities say

Police responded after a man was fatally shot by gang unit detectives in Santa Ana on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. (OC Hawk)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Santa Ana police shot and killed a man after a foot chase late Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident began about 5 p.m. in the 400 block of Birch Street, where gang unit detectives were on patrol, said Cpl. Anthony Bertagna of the Santa Ana Police Department.

The detectives encountered a car, possibly parked on Birch or in an alley, when a man exited the vehicle and ran from the location, Bertagna said.

The detectives chased the man through several buildings, and at one point an officer-involved shooting occurred, according to police. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately known what prompted the shooting, Bertagna said.

Investigators at the scene were searching for possible witnesses and surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police department at (714) 245-8665.
Related Topics:
newsofficer involved shootingpolice shootingpolice chaseshootingSanta AnaOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Refugee family at LAX awaits arrival of cancer-stricken mother
Trump's Order Heightens Risk of Attacks in US, Homeland Security Expert Says
Trump to Announce Supreme Court Nominee Tuesday Night
Activists Set for More Protests as Last of Airport Detainees Cleared
More News
Top Stories
No travel ban detainees at any US airports, officials tell ABC News
3K protesters descend on LAX in opposition to Trump's travel ban
Refugee family at LAX awaits arrival of cancer-stricken mother
President Trump to announce Supreme Court pick Tuesday
Quebec City mosque shooting leaves 6 dead, 8 injured, officials say
Man kept from seeing wife, son in LA due to travel ban
Stubborn fire breaks out at feed store in Norco
Show More
Here are your 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards winners and nominees
OC town hall addresses acts of hate against Muslims, Jews
Starbucks to hire 10K refugees in response to Trump's travel ban
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
'We stand up for uniting families,' LA city attorney says in response to travel ban
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos