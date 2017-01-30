Man fatally shot by Santa Ana police after foot chase, authorities say

Santa Ana police shot and killed a man after a foot chase late Sunday afternoon, authorities said.The incident began about 5 p.m. in the 400 block of Birch Street, where gang unit detectives were on patrol, said Cpl. Anthony Bertagna of the Santa Ana Police Department.The detectives encountered a car, possibly parked on Birch or in an alley, when a man exited the vehicle and ran from the location, Bertagna said.The detectives chased the man through several buildings, and at one point an officer-involved shooting occurred, according to police. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.It was not immediately known what prompted the shooting, Bertagna said.Investigators at the scene were searching for possible witnesses and surveillance video.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police department at (714) 245-8665.