Man fatally shot while sitting in car on residential street in Rialto

(Shutterstock)

By and ABC7.com staff
RIALTO, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was fatally shot in the head early Thursday morning while he was sitting in his car in a residential area of Rialto, authorities said.

About 4:50 a.m., two males opened fire on the victim multiple times in the 300 block of Winchester Avenue and fled the scene, the Rialto Police Department said in a statement.

Officers responded to location and found the man in the driver's seat of the vehicle, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics were summoned to the scene, where the victim was subsequently pronounced dead.

The man's identity was not immediately released.

The crime was being investigated as an apparently botched robbery, authorities said. A section of Winchester remained closed Thursday afternoon as Rialto police detectives examined the car and collected evidence.

Descriptions of the two suspects were not available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Ralph Ballew at (909) 820-8055.
