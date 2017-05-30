Man found dead in Long Beach apartment fire

The body of a man was discovered in an apartment fire in Long Beach early Tuesday and prompted a response from arson investigators.Long Beach firefighters responded to reports of a smoke alarm going off at an apartment building in the 1500 block of Magnolia Avenue about 2:15 a.m.Fire crews found smoke coming from the second floor apartment and after making entry, they discovered flames and heavy smoke coming from a rear bedroom, Long Beach fire officials said.A man was found dead, apparently from the fire, inside the bedroom. His identity was being withheld pending notification of family.Fire officials said no one else was inside the apartment, and the fire was contained to only the bedroom.Arson investigators were called to the scene as the cause and origin of the fire remained under investigation.