An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a Woodland Hills home Monday afternoon.Authorities received a call for a medical emergency around 5 p.m. in the 5000 block of Queen Victoria Road. When officers arrived, they tried to revive a man found inside the home.He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said the death has been deemed suspicious, but did not elaborate further. It was unclear if the man was found shot or stabbed.The investigation was ongoing.