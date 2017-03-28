NEWS

Man found shot to death at Montebello church parking lot

A man was found shot to death in the 800 block of North Garfield Avenue in Montebello on Monday, March 27, 2017, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

By ABC7.com staff
MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities said a man crashed into a car at a Montebello church parking lot after being shot to death late Monday evening.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said they responded to reports of gunshots in the area of the 800 block of North Garfield Avenue before 8:55 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, a man was found slumped over in a car that had been involved in a small crash in the parking lot of a church.

The man, who had suffered numerous gunshot wounds to the upper body, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said they did not have any suspect or suspect vehicle information available and stated their investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information that could aid detectives in their investigation was urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
