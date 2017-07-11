NEWS

Man found shot to death in Santa Clarita

EMBED </>More Videos

An investigation is underway in Santa Clarita after a man was found shot to death early Tuesday morning. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
An investigation is underway in Santa Clarita after a man was found shot to death early Tuesday morning.

The victim was found on the 29200 block of Abelia Road at approximately 5 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the victim's death.

No further details were immediately available. The investigation was ongoing.

If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsdeadly shootingman shotman killedlos angeles county sheriff's departmentgun violencehomicide investigationSanta ClaritaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving car in Ontario
Slain NYPD officer 'died a patriot,' mayor says at funeral
Officer who killed Castile to be paid $48,500 in buyout
Person of interest named in disappearance of 4 men
More News
Top Stories
Donald Trump Jr. tweets email chain on Russia meeting
IOC to pick LA, Paris for 2024, 2028 Olympics in September
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving car in Ontario
At least 16 killed in Mississippi military plane crash
Geyser erupts after hydrant sheared in Sepulveda Pass
Officer who killed Castile to be paid $48,500 in buyout
Ontario woman arrested after dog dies in hot car
Show More
Krispy Kreme hosts 80-cent glazed doughnuts deal
CA boaters panic as rattlesnake nearly makes it on board
Canoga Park residents frustrated over 2nd power outage in days
Hitler speech blasted over Newbury Park school's loudspeakers
CA threatens to withhold aid in fires on fed land over $18M owed
More News
Top Video
IOC to pick LA, Paris for 2024, 2028 Olympics in September
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving car in Ontario
At least 16 killed in Mississippi military plane crash
Ontario woman arrested after dog dies in hot car
More Video