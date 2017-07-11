Man found shot to death in Santa Clarita

An investigation is underway in Santa Clarita after a man was found shot to death early Tuesday morning.The victim was found on the 29200 block of Abelia Road at approximately 5 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the victim's death.No further details were immediately available. The investigation was ongoing.If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.