NEWS

Man gets 15 years in prison for massive 2014 Da Vinci apartment fire in downtown LA

EMBED </>More News Videos

A 58-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for one of the largest fires in Los Angeles history. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 58-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for one of the largest fires in Los Angeles history.

The massive fire in December of 2014 could be seen for miles. Flames roared through the Da Vinci apartment complex under construction in downtown.

Dawud Abdulwali pleaded no contest to setting the fire and received his sentence.

The L.A. County District Attorney's Office said the fire caused tens of millions of dollars in damage.

According to witnesses, Abdulwali set the fire as a protest to high-profile cases of alleged police misconduct.
Related Topics:
newsfireapartment firesentencingDowntown LALos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Aaron Hernandez's loved ones attend private funeral, suicide notes released to family
US sanctions 271 Syrian government workers after chemical attack
WH press secretary defends Trump's 'significant' work in 100 days
Toddler struck, killed by vehicle in South L.A.
More News
Top Stories
Thousands march to commemorate anniversary of Armenian genocide
Toddler struck, killed by vehicle in South L.A.
'Happy Days' star Erin Moran likely died from cancer, authorities say
Obama holds 1st public event since leaving office
OC dental clinic where children contracted infections reopens
Falcons player receives heartfelt thank you note from family on plane
Then and now: 25 years after the 1992 LA riots
Show More
Cheryl Ladd plays devil of a mother in 'Unforgettable'
Search continues for missing boy after father's arrest in South Pasadena
Granada Hills school wins 3rd straight U.S. academic decathlon title
Pedestrian struck, killed on 60 Freeway in City of Industry
Man, woman gunned down in South Los Angeles
More News
Top Video
Thousands march to commemorate anniversary of Armenian genocide
OC dental clinic where children contracted infections reopens
Obama holds 1st public event since leaving office
Pedestrian struck, killed on 60 Freeway in City of Industry
More Video