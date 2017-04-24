A 58-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for one of the largest fires in Los Angeles history.The massive fire in December of 2014 could be seen for miles. Flames roared through the Da Vinci apartment complex under construction in downtown.Dawud Abdulwali pleaded no contest to setting the fire and received his sentence.The L.A. County District Attorney's Office said the fire caused tens of millions of dollars in damage.According to witnesses, Abdulwali set the fire as a protest to high-profile cases of alleged police misconduct.