Man hid mother's body parts in refrigerator, court documents say

Yu Wei Gong, left, speaks to Deputy Public Defender Diamond Grace in court in Honolulu on Monday, April 17, 2017. He is accused of murdering his mother and hiding her body parts. (AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher)

HONOLULU --
A Hawaii man accused of killing his mother months ago stuffed her dismembered body parts in seven plastic bags in the kitchen freezer of the Waikiki apartment they shared, according to court documents made public Monday.

Yu Wei Gong has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Liu Yun Gong.

He called 911 on April 11 and said: "'I killed my Mom,'" according to a detective's affidavit supporting an arrest warrant. When officers arrived and could not find the woman, Gong told them she was "in the fridge," the complaint said.

An officer found what appeared to be body parts.

"Another covered object in the freezer felt to a different officer like a human leg and foot," the complaint said.

Yu Wei Gong didn't speak or enter a plea during a brief court appearance Monday. Deputy Public Defender Diamond Grace requested a Mandarin interpreter for his preliminary hearing, scheduled for Wednesday. He remained in custody with bail set at $2 million.

Grace didn't immediately return a phone message seeking comment after the hearing.

Authorities say Yu Wei Gong told officers that he accidentally killed his mother in September after she became angry when the 26-year-old said he wanted to work instead of going to school.

Deputy Medical Examiner Dr. Rachel Lange determined Liu Yun Gong had suffered blunt force injuries to the head, the complaint said. Her identity was confirmed by comparing fingerprints to those on file under her Hawaii driver's license.

The manager of the apartment building where they lived told police he had not seen the man's mother since before Christmas, the complaint said.

It said Liu Yun Gong did not show up for work on Aug. 21, 2016. When a supervisor called her phone, it went unanswered. Yu Wei Gong called the supervisor the next day, saying his mother was on another Hawaiian island and had left her phone at home.

Three women watched the hearing and said outside court they wanted to support Gong spiritually because he had attended their church.

Gong and his mother, who they knew by different names, attended Waipahu United Church of Christ, said former pastor Norma Desaegher.

"He has nobody. No family as far as we can tell," she said, adding that it's been several years since she last saw him. "We wanted to give him that spiritual support."

Gong moved to Hawaii from China when he was 19, after his mother married an active church parishioner she met online, the women said. Mother and son stopped going to church after the man died in 2014.

The women said Gong took English classes at the church and moved with his mother and step-father to Waikiki so she could pursue a massage business.

"We just wanted people to know they were a good family," Desaegher said.
