Man in 20s killed in Panorama City shooting

A homicide investigation was underway in Panorama City after a man in his 20s was shot and killed Saturday night. (KABC)

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A homicide investigation was underway in Panorama City after a man in his 20s was shot and killed Saturday night.

Los Angeles police responded to a call of a shooting in the 14600 block of Blythe Street at about 8:45 p.m., according to authorities from the LAPD Mission Division.

The victim, described only as a man in his 20s, was declared dead at the scene, police said.
No suspect information was released as homicide detectives investigated the deadly shooting.
